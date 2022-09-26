Two Crowns

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We are at the 'end of the hour,' so to speak. This entire system is a construct of time, and it thus eventually ‘runs out of it.’ The ‘snake,’ which is the mind, must once again consume itself and complete the paradox. The circle must always complete itself.
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