Dresden Survivor Blames Churchill for War Crime
43 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
A Brititsh POW who was in Dresden during the genocidal air raid on that beautiful city remembers that horrendous event.
Keywords
genocidehistorycrimes against humanitywar crimesdresden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos