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The Internet Doesn't Exist: No Submarine Underwater Internet Cables [May 3, 2019]
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165 views • December 13, 2021
This was the same guy who pointed out the disappointing appearance of much of the tech that he took apart when analyzing the inner-workings of a modern smart phone display. It was not the impressive technology that he was expecting. Plus, some Canadian phone repair shop has pointed out that there is no such thing as 5G technology and any phone that claims to have 5G hardware is lying to you.
https://tamarabidenfiles.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/wp-1624706689751.mp4
Posted by Jerry Derecha on September 7, 2021
https://adrenogate.net/wp/2021/09/07/the-internet-doesnt-exist-no-submarine-underwater-internet-cables/
BEWARE: The following bloggers are con-artists & part of a disgusting pro-pedophilia scam
CON ARTIST PEDOPHILES | Children’s Crusade & Pentagon Pedophile Task Force:
Timothy Charles Holmeseth (admitted pedo)
Field McConnell/Abel Danger, “The Field Report” (admitted pedo)
David Zublick | TruthUnsealed (collaborator/apologist)
CirstenW | The Truth Channel (collaborator/apologist)
Sarah Westall SaraWestall.com (collaborator/apologist)
Defango (collaborator/apologist)
E-clause (collaborator/apologist)
http://adrenogate.net/wp/beware-the-following-bloggers-are-con-artists-part-of-a-disgusting-pro-pedophilia-scam/
"During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act"
Instead of just sharing this famous Orwellian quote, I decided to live it out. You can do the same. Stop hiding. Stop waiting for permission. Start living. Learn the truth. Stand up for what's right!
Natural Law is above all laws:
1. No man, woman or entity in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life, assets, and property and, any and all contracts I'm a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.
2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law 1.
3. There shall be no exceptions to Laws 1 and 2.
https://www.youtube.com/c/BarnabasNagyCom/about
Sources & Credits: https://barnabasnagy.com/programs/the-internet-doesnt-exist-no-submarine-underwater-internet
29,640 views May 3, 2019
Barnabas Nagy
26.7K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPXU4NCA1uQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8TRZRK1sJfxKJ0tXMmGTow
Joined Sep 10, 2011
2,863,856 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/BarnabasNagyCom/about
https://www.youtube.com/c/BarnabasNagyCom/videos
https://tamarabidenfiles.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/wp-1624706689751.mp4
Posted by Jerry Derecha on September 7, 2021
https://adrenogate.net/wp/2021/09/07/the-internet-doesnt-exist-no-submarine-underwater-internet-cables/
BEWARE: The following bloggers are con-artists & part of a disgusting pro-pedophilia scam
CON ARTIST PEDOPHILES | Children’s Crusade & Pentagon Pedophile Task Force:
Timothy Charles Holmeseth (admitted pedo)
Field McConnell/Abel Danger, “The Field Report” (admitted pedo)
David Zublick | TruthUnsealed (collaborator/apologist)
CirstenW | The Truth Channel (collaborator/apologist)
Sarah Westall SaraWestall.com (collaborator/apologist)
Defango (collaborator/apologist)
E-clause (collaborator/apologist)
http://adrenogate.net/wp/beware-the-following-bloggers-are-con-artists-part-of-a-disgusting-pro-pedophilia-scam/
"During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act"
Instead of just sharing this famous Orwellian quote, I decided to live it out. You can do the same. Stop hiding. Stop waiting for permission. Start living. Learn the truth. Stand up for what's right!
Natural Law is above all laws:
1. No man, woman or entity in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life, assets, and property and, any and all contracts I'm a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.
2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law 1.
3. There shall be no exceptions to Laws 1 and 2.
https://www.youtube.com/c/BarnabasNagyCom/about
Sources & Credits: https://barnabasnagy.com/programs/the-internet-doesnt-exist-no-submarine-underwater-internet
29,640 views May 3, 2019
Barnabas Nagy
26.7K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPXU4NCA1uQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8TRZRK1sJfxKJ0tXMmGTow
Joined Sep 10, 2011
2,863,856 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/BarnabasNagyCom/about
https://www.youtube.com/c/BarnabasNagyCom/videos
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