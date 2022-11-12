The End Time Beast, his Image, Mark & Number (already familiar to us all) - New Revelation based

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An explanation of these famous symbols of the Revelation of John (standing for the political system, technology, the media, selfishness in thinking and acting, self love), in the context of the reality we can see everywhere in the world; based on the disclosures of the XIXth century New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer: the-new-revelation.weebly.com
Ref:
The Advent of Christ (through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer)
The Great Gospel of John (through Jakob Lorber)
The New Testament
# NEW REVELATION WEBSITE www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com
# Books of the New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold
# FB Page: Messengers of the New Revelation https://www.facebook.com/NewRevelationofJesus/?ref=bookmarks
# Thematic Brochures and Studies on The New Revelation: https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/mode/2up
# WHAT CAN BE FOUND IN THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/WhatCanBeFoundInTheNewRevelation.pdf
- Concerning some of the discussed topics:
1] THE STRONG CONNECTION BETWEEN THE BIBLE AND THE NEW REVELATION https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-AboutThe2WitnessesOfRevelationfinal-converted.pdf
(And associated video: JESUS ALREADY SENT HIS TWO WITNESSES, but the World ignored them for 150 years! THE NEW REVELATION.)
2] REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM (excerpts) https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-SecondComingRelatedEvents.pdf
3] The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity http://j-lorber.de/kee/0-eggen.htm
4] About INSTITUTIONALIZED RELIGION and GOD’S WILL: https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20INSTITUTIONALIZED%20RELIGION%20AND%20GOD%2527S%20WILL%20-%20ed%201.pdf
5] SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXLAINED IN THE NEW REVELATION https://ia601900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/BibleNrStudy-SymbolicImagesOfTheBibleExlainedInTheNewRevelation-Upd3.pdf
6] Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE OLD TESTAMENT https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20CHRISTIANITY%20UNVEILED%20-%20Old%20Testament%20-%20ed%201.pdf
7] Christianity Unveiled: Explanations concerning THE NEW TESTAMENT https://ia801900.us.archive.org/8/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure-NewRevelation-ChristianityUnveiled-NewTestament-Ed1.pdf