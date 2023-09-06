The last few days have been rich in revelations confirming the terrorist and Nazi nature of the Kiev regime. The confessions made by high-ranking Ukrainian officials in large Western media and ‘independent’ organizations that are in fact under the control of the US are very bad signals for Zelensky.

The former head of the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed in his interview with The Economist that in 2015 a special fifth directorate of the SBU counterintelligence department was created. Its tasks included the extrajudicial assassination of pro-Russian figures.

The fifth directorate reportedly plays a central role in conducting operations against Russia, since the budget of the SBU is five times higher than the budget of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In his turn, Zelensky reportedly authorizes the most high-profile operations.

The article recognizes that the fifth directorate is behind the murders of the leaders of the Donbass militias, including the commander of the battalion “Somalia”, known by the call sign Givi, the commander of the DPR militia known as Motorola and the head of the DPR Alexander Zakharchenko.

However, the reports do not mention the numerous assassinations of civilians as well as the massacre in Odessa in 2014. Then, Kiev brought numerous armed groups of Ukrainian Nazis to the city. They set fire to the House of Trade Unions, where the opponents of the Maidan tried to hide. People running out of the fire were beaten to death.

The SBU is also responsible for the explosion on the Crimean Bridge in the fall of 2022, which killed more innocent civilians.

There have been thousands of targeted assassinations coordinated by Kiev and they continue to this day.

On September 5, there was an attempt to assassinate the former head of the Customs Committee of the LPR. The explosive device was hidden in a phone that was given to him by a friend from Ukraine. The phone exploded during the call; but the murder failed, as the victim did not bring the device close enough to his head and as a result he survived but was wounded.

Western organizations and media increasingly recognize the truth about the Kiev regime. For example, Human Rights Watch finally confirmed that civilians in the town of Izyum were killed as a result of Ukrainian strikes with cluster munitions in 2022. It allegedly took a year to collect evidence that the Russian military did not fire at their own positions in the area of the settlement.

Since Human Rights Watch is a puppet coordinated by Washington, its reports should be assessed as important signals to Zelensky, who is yet to pay for the failed counteroffensive. All the fake media campaigns created by Kiev under Western control may be used against the puppet regime itself.

