THE BAPTISM OF JESUS
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
9 followers
1
6 views • 10 months ago

Never before had angels listened to such a prayer as Christ offered at his baptism, and they were solicitous to be the bearers of the message from the Father to his Son. But, no; direct from the Father issues the light of his glory. The heavens were opened, and beams of glory rested upon the Son of God, and assumed the form of a dove in appearance like burnished gold. The dove-like form wasemblematical of the meekness and gentleness of Christ. While the people stood spell-bound with amazement, their eyes fastened upon Christ, from the opening heavens came these words: “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.” The words ofconfirmation that Christ is the Son of Godwas given to inspire faith in those who witnessed the scene, and to sustain the Son of God in his arduous work {2SP 60.2}

Keywords
fatherbaptismchristspiritsondove
