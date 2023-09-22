Oktoberfest Series 2023: Destihl Brewing Oktoberfest Marzen 4.5/5*

Today we look at Destikl brewing in Normal Illinois.Nothing special here, not particularly good for the style compared to the others we've had recently.
Running 5.8 for the ABV, 25 for the IBUs and she is a bit lighter than the last couple, I'd guess about 28/30.
Thanks for coming by and watching.
Prost!
Big 3 folks
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.