Oktoberfest Series 2023: Destihl Brewing Oktoberfest Marzen 4.5/5*

Today we look at Destikl brewing in Normal Illinois.Nothing special here, not particularly good for the style compared to the others we've had recently.

Running 5.8 for the ABV, 25 for the IBUs and she is a bit lighter than the last couple, I'd guess about 28/30.

Thanks for coming by and watching.

Prost!

Big 3 folks

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

