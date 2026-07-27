RT News - July 27 2026 2PM GMT

July 27, 2026

rt.com





President Putin appeals to the unity of the Russian nation, as he meets lawmakers ahead of the country's first parliamentary election since the start of the Ukraine conflict. New Delhi demands an explanation from Kiev, after a Ukrainian strike on a commercial ship in the Black Sea kills an Indian national. The country's government condemns actions that endanger the lives of civilian seafarers. Kiev also falls afoul of Tehran, after attacking an Iranian cargo vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor. The Islamic Republic says the act cannot go unanswered, and warns of far-reaching consequences.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene