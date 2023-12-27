Jesus Word Testimony of a lost son who returned to Father

This is a testimony long requested from Jesus and our Father from me. And today the 27th of December 2023 Jesus showed me He want it published. That said, there are many ways to testify, and we may focus on many detailed areas of what Jesus has led us to and through. Many of my previous videos has been about that, and more are to come. Jesus wants me to bring His teachings t the world, so that what has been hidden may be revealed. If you want to ask something ask it: [email protected]

