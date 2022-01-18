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MRS - Making Revelation Simple - Video Part Eight
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21 views • January 18, 2022
In this study we are going to conclude our eight part series on the Book of Revelation. We will examine the spiritual health of our society, the church and us as individuals. We will look at America's spiritual roots and measure just how far America has moved away from God. We will finish with a Challenging Conclusion from God's Word on how we as individuals and as a society can move back toward God and once again reclaim God's blessings on us as individuals and on our great nation.
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