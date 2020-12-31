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MN State lawmakers call for corona death audit
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160 views • December 31, 2020
Fox News, December 2020
Representative Mary Franson and Scott Jensen were on Tucker Carlson Tonight hosted by Mark Steyn calling once again for a full audit of COVID deaths.
We deserve transparency.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=150483973534070
Representative Mary Franson and Scott Jensen were on Tucker Carlson Tonight hosted by Mark Steyn calling once again for a full audit of COVID deaths.
We deserve transparency.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=150483973534070
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