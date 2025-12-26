Super Speed - The Christmas Edition (1995, PC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Super Speed - The Christmas Edition developed by German programmer Tom Fresen, It is a Christmas-themed version of the shareware version of Super Speed, which also advertises the full version. The full version of the game was published by The Game Factory.
Super Speed is a fixed-screen top-down arcade racer in the style of Atari's 1986 arcade game Super Sprint. Up to four human players can race against each other, the computer controls the other cars. The tracks contain obstacles like puddles, whirlwinds or moving boundaries. Wrenches can be collected to instantly enhance the car with things like faster acceleration, higher top speed, and greater traction. Only the player who wins the race may continue. The shareware version contains three tracks while the full version contains six tracks and three bonus tracks.