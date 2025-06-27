THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A groundbreaking MIT study reveals a sharp cognitive divide between students who used AI writing tools and those who didn’t. Experts are sounding the alarm on a growing "brain drain"—a measurable decline in focus, memory, and emotional resilience tied to daily screen and smartphone use. But there’s encouraging news: research shows the brain can begin to recover in as little as three days without a smartphone.
