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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report for 2021 Newsletter 15: April 15, 2021
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752 views • April 16, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Seismic activity has decreased along Corridor 3 and 4, that includes this 5.3 Greece Quake (USGS) striking on April 13, 2021 (Info). The Greece Quake Swarm Area is still trying to reform at the epicenter location circled in the diagram above, but activity remains scattered from the center of Turkey (USGS) to the region just south of Italy (USGS). This 4.4 Romania Quake (USGS) struck at the 71.2-K depth that is rare for the region and much too close to the Ciomadul Volcano (Google Maps, Wiki) for comfort. Check out the July 2019 story (here) from the Smithsonian Magazine entitled, “Magma Lurks Below This ‘Extinct’ Volcano in Romania” for more information. Seismic activity at the Corridor 4 Terminal-end Position includes just two quake events near the South Shetland Islands region (USGS, and USGS) very close to the top of the Arctic Trinity Peninsula (Wiki).
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Biden/Harris has turned US Border Patrol into UBER to transport illegals to US interior
https://ifunny.co/meme/news-newsmax-newsmax-michellemalkin-says-america-needs-a-full-and-5ty6Jd3U8
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MEL K WELCOMES BACK PATRIOT HERO EX ICE AGENT VICTOR AVILA - MUST SEE BORDER UPDATE 4-13-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGzZDYyJJNmx/
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For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 15 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://bit.ly/3dHzhnH
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Seismic activity has decreased along Corridor 3 and 4, that includes this 5.3 Greece Quake (USGS) striking on April 13, 2021 (Info). The Greece Quake Swarm Area is still trying to reform at the epicenter location circled in the diagram above, but activity remains scattered from the center of Turkey (USGS) to the region just south of Italy (USGS). This 4.4 Romania Quake (USGS) struck at the 71.2-K depth that is rare for the region and much too close to the Ciomadul Volcano (Google Maps, Wiki) for comfort. Check out the July 2019 story (here) from the Smithsonian Magazine entitled, “Magma Lurks Below This ‘Extinct’ Volcano in Romania” for more information. Seismic activity at the Corridor 4 Terminal-end Position includes just two quake events near the South Shetland Islands region (USGS, and USGS) very close to the top of the Arctic Trinity Peninsula (Wiki).
--
Biden/Harris has turned US Border Patrol into UBER to transport illegals to US interior
https://ifunny.co/meme/news-newsmax-newsmax-michellemalkin-says-america-needs-a-full-and-5ty6Jd3U8
--
MEL K WELCOMES BACK PATRIOT HERO EX ICE AGENT VICTOR AVILA - MUST SEE BORDER UPDATE 4-13-21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGzZDYyJJNmx/
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 15 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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