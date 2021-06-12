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Who Is Behind The New World Order How The Hierarchy Motives Of Secret Societies Affects Us Today
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172 views • June 12, 2021
The term 'New World Order' has been used by world leaders for decades. But what does it mean, who is truly behind it, and how does it affect our lives today? [Copy and pasted from original upload]
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