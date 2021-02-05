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Is Traitor Joe's Oval Office Really Amazon Studios, Culver City, CA?
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290 views • February 05, 2021
This video was supposedly made by Zane from Conservative News Network. There seems to be evidence showing traitor joe is at Amazon Studios in Culver City, CA, and some saying he isn't. You decide. If you zoom in on the thumbnail for this video, you can see the circled picture on the wall is the same. If you look above the wood pile on the left in this link, you can see the oval office. The picture was taken in 2019 while construction was going on. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Amazon+Studios/@34.0243876,-118.3928033,3a,75y,129.22h,83.58t/data=!3m8!1e1!3m6!1sAF1QipNPGrRU3K1mrM6RWB-yRVQ1o2yq1fnlN6aMmpZb!2e10!3e11!6shttps:%2F%2Flh5.googleusercontent.com%2Fp%2FAF1QipNPGrRU3K1mrM6RWB-yRVQ1o2yq1fnlN6aMmpZb%3Dw203-h100-k-no-pi-10-ya115.00001-ro-0-fo100!7i8704!8i4352!4m7!3m6!1s0x80c2b987640d7223:0xfd01d00d0eaa5a21!8m2!3d34.023946!4d-118.3925358!14m1!1BCgIgARICCAI
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