Jon Schrock: Battling Carbon Capture in the Hoosier State

Jon Schrock, field coordinator for The John Birch Society, is on the front lines in Indiana, waking Hoosiers up to the reality that what’s happening on their turf has been carefully planned for years by globalist insiders. Agenda 2030, the latest iteration of Agenda 21, is coming to fruition in our own back yards.

Schrock joins The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell to talk about what is being done in Indiana (Kentucky, too) in defense of private property owners whose constitutional rights stand in the crosshairs of Deep State plotters.

