Russia arrests Ukrainian double agent.





Russian authorities released dramatic footage of the arrest of a person accused of being an agent of Ukrainian intelligence agencies. The Russian citizen was arrested in Buryatia. He has been charged with treason and accused of trying to make Russian soldiers defect and help the Ukrainians.Russian authorities released dramatic footage of the arrest of a person accused of being an agent of Ukrainian intelligence agencies. The Russian citizen was arrested in Buryatia. He has been charged with treason and accused of trying to make Russian soldiers defect and help the Ukrainians.

