Russia arrests Ukrainian double agent.

Russian authorities released dramatic footage of the arrest of a person accused of being an agent of Ukrainian intelligence agencies. The Russian citizen was arrested in Buryatia. He has been charged with treason and accused of trying to make Russian soldiers defect and help the Ukrainians.Russian authorities released dramatic footage of the arrest of a person accused of being an agent of Ukrainian intelligence agencies. The Russian citizen was arrested in Buryatia. He has been charged with treason and accused of trying to make Russian soldiers defect and help the Ukrainians.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.