Episode 15 - Dr Sharnael Wolverton Sehon discusses the miraculous healing power of the Iboga Plant

Dr. Sharnael is a naturopathic doctor, author, speaker, and host of podcast Dr. Sharnael TrueTV — devoted to helping people remember who they truly are biologically, emotionally, and spiritually.





Blending epigenetics, frequency medicine, nervous system regulation, body language, conscious language, and plant medicine integration, she teaches that miracles are not random events — they are the result of alignment.





Having traveled to 54 countries for research and teaching, she brings a global perspective to the study of consciousness, healing, and human potential.





She is the author of multiple books, including The Science of Miracles: Re-Membering the Frequency of Love and Grandfather Iboga, a authentic and very unfiltered personal exploration of grief, trauma healing, and transformation.





Through thousands of clients, international audiences, and her global online presence, Dr. Sharnael empowers individuals to take radical responsibility for their healing and step into what she calls “Living True” divine alignment.





She lives in LA with her husband and a house full of rescued animals.





Find @drsharnael at, Youtube, Facebook , Instagram, X, Tik Tok & www.drsharnael.com









CONNECT WITH DR. SHARNAEL:





• Website https://www.drsharnael.com





• YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/DrSharnaelTrueTV





• Twitter: https://twitter.com/drsharnael





• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Drsharnael





• TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drsharnaelwolvert





• Facebook 72 k+ : https://www.facebook.com/Drsharnael?mibextid=JRoKGi





• Bitchute: http://www.bitchute.com/channel/drsharnael





• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/drsharnael





• Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R0XlwsHZl1WQjLRd





• Private fb community: https://m.facebook.com/groups/842633489240658