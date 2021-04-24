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Dr. Rob Spalding, Brig Gen USAF (ret): Is China running much of America?
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325 views • April 24, 2021
Dr. Rob Spalding, Brig Gen USAF (ret) possesses enormous inside information on every aspect of Chinese influence over our economy and society, including our educational and political institutions. His book, Stealth War: How China took over while America’s elites slept, echoes his early experience as a B-2 Stealth Bomber Pilot. He completed his military career as the senior director of strategy Planning to President Trump at the National Security Council. He is fluent in Mandarin and has a doctorate in economics and mathematics. I believe he knows as much or more about the threat of China than anyone else in America and his views completely support the basic conclusions of our own book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators by Peter and Ginger Breggin. But obviously he has infinitely more information to add to our observations. I am very proud and grateful to have interviewed Brigadier General Robert Spalding (US Air Force, retired).
Dr. Spalding's website: https://www.generalspalding.com/
Peter and Ginger Breggin's new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey-- www.WeAreThePrey.com
Dr. Spalding's website: https://www.generalspalding.com/
Peter and Ginger Breggin's new book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey-- www.WeAreThePrey.com
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