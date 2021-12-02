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Women Can Matter? Martyrdom and Reward
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3 views • December 02, 2021
In this video we explore how important it was for John, Mary the mother of Yeshua, and Mary Magdelene to stay with Yeshua at the cross. Also a look at how the disciples were martyred. How much it meant to the Father to have his mother cared for.
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