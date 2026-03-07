BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Focus on Vaccine up-take, liability, & Aluminum ~The Emperor has no cloths~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
21 views • 1 day ago

In today's discussion we will talk about how the trump EPA brief is a mirror of a plea from Big Pharma to Ronald Reagan (1986 Act) to give them immunity from liability because they were being sued to oblivion. In addition we will talk about how big pharma is in a scramble to regain public trust and the topic of aluminum being confirmed to cause autism. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode, which is episode 466: vaccine uptake, liability, and aluminum in vaccines.


References:

- e466: THE HIGHWIRE: VACCINE UPTAKE, LIABILITY, AND ALUMINUM IN VACCINES

  https://rumble.com/v76ohp6-episode-466-march-5-2026-the-highwire-vaccine-uptake-liability-and-aluminum.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c


