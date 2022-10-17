Create New Account
【Fay Fay Show】“Conflict of Interest” Chan Gongqixia Pointed Out the Normal Trustee Appointment Process and Resolution Process When Disputes Arise
25 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/z/t53503404

Summary：Throughout the process, both parties, debtor side and creditor side must both approve the appointed Trustee. If one of the parties does not approve, replacement can be requested through the necessary procedures. You must have a reason to ask for a replacement.

Keywords
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
