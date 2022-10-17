【Fay Fay Show】“Conflict of Interest” Chan Gongqixia Pointed Out the Normal Trustee Appointment Process and Resolution Process When Disputes Arise

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https://gnews.org/z/t53503404
Summary：Throughout the process, both parties, debtor side and creditor side must both approve the appointed Trustee. If one of the parties does not approve, replacement can be requested through the necessary procedures. You must have a reason to ask for a replacement.