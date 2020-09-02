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Le gouvernement transforme une souris verte en escargot tout chaud mais personne n'y croit - Christiant Combaz
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2 views • September 02, 2020
1er septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UTxcvacYtU
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
"Ces messieurs" du Conseil scientifique ont beau dire "trempez la dans l'huile, trempez la dans l'eau", personne ne croit plus à la réalité de la deuxième vague. La souris verte est passée par ici mais elle ne repassera pas par là.
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
"Ces messieurs" du Conseil scientifique ont beau dire "trempez la dans l'huile, trempez la dans l'eau", personne ne croit plus à la réalité de la deuxième vague. La souris verte est passée par ici mais elle ne repassera pas par là.
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