Chicago Shuts Down Its Business District, Raises Bridges, Launches Social Media Surveillance

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Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot desperately wants the world to believe that she has the situation in her city under control and that she doesn't need help from the federal government - nor would she ever need it from President Trump.
But while she puts that facade on during interviews and press conferences with national media, the reality of constant looting, rioting and crime in Chicago continues to unfold; as do its consequences. -
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/c...
https://blockclubchicago.org/2020/08/...
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