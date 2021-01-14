L-Theanine 😉 An instant charisma upgrade?

📨 I frequently receive emails and Facebook messages asking me: "What is the best Nootropic for increasing social confidence?" Near the top of my list of exotic molecules to achieve that is L-Theanine; in about 30 minutes it consistently brings me a measure of tranquility to manage social situations with grace and gravitas.

🍵 As the active ingredient in green tea, it's an exceptionally safe nutraceutical, with virtually no downside. Finally, it's VERY cost-effective, a year's supply of it runs about $25.





0:24 Q&A: Nootropics and lifehacks for anxiety?

7:20 Charisma case study

11:10 How to get charisma

11:50 About L-Theanine

13:18 The Happy Chemicals

14:17 Endorphins

15:09 Dopamine

16:40 Serotonin

18:20 L-Theanine and Charisma





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/1237-l-theanine-instant-charisma-upgrade

Order 🛒 L-Theanine

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Theanine-ND

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/L-Theanine-Peak

Organic Matcha Green Tea https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Green-Tea [Amazon]

1-2-Go by Pure Nootropics (US) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Theanine

In UK & EU https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Theanine-UK-EU





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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