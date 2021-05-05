Mike Wallace Exposes Vaccines For Their Ineffective Results, And For Their Damage Decades Ago, And Here We Are Buying The Same Poison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
For decades Mike Wallace was on America's side, unlike his son, Chris who's goal seems to be destructiveness. He told us the truth on important issues, like vaccines and their dangers