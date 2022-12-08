🚓Backsliders & The Rule Of Law

Church is not a numbers game: as if a large number is good and a small number is bad. The metric that matters to God and Jesus is Holiness. How “Holy” is His body? You can have a church of 12000 backslidden, lukewarm, spiritual dead believers, and it will mean nothing to God. Yet, you can have 12 fully committed and on fire believers that live in spiritual purity before God, and this would mean everything to Him. This is the type of fellowship God can use. This is also the type of fellowship we are mandated by God to create and sustain. Good thing for us, He has given us detailed direction on how to accomplish this goal. Lance McClintock #Repentance #Backsliders #Jesus #BibleStudy

