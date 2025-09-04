BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ivermectin And Cancer With Dr. John Campbell
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
686 followers
1
119 views • 2 days ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v5jf4yd-ivermectin-and-cancer.html

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnCampbell


Ivermectin And Cancer With Dr. John Campbell


In this video, Dr. John Campbell delves into the intriguing potential of ivermectin, a well-known antiparasitic drug, as a promising anticancer agent. Ivermectin has been shown in various studies to induce programmed cell death in cancer cells through mechanisms such as apoptosis, autophagy, and pyroptosis. Researchers are investigating its effects on different types of cancers, including breast cancer, digestive system cancers, urinary system cancers, hematological cancers, reproductive system cancers, brain gliomas, and respiratory system cancers.


Discover how ivermectin may suppress tumor growth, prevent metastasis, and even synergize with immune checkpoint therapies to enhance cancer treatment. This video also explores scientific studies and reviews supporting ivermectin’s repositioning as a cancer drug, highlighting its mechanisms of action and potential clinical applications.


Sources and further insights include research articles from the NIH and recent scientific findings on ivermectin's antitumor effects.


Ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug derived from an antiparasitic drug - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7505114/


Other papers


Ivermectin suppresses tumour growth and metastasis through degradation of PAK1 in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7205794/


Antitumor effects of ivermectin at clinically feasible concentrations support its clinical development as a repositioned cancer drug - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32474842/


Ivermectin converts cold tumors hot and synergizes with immune checkpoint blockade for the treatment of breast cancer - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41523-021-00229-5


Abstract 2320: Ivermectin suppresses pancreatic cancer via mitochondrial dysfunction - https://aacrjournals.org/cancerres/article/82/12_Supplement/2320/701043/Abstract-2320-Ivermectin-suppresses-pancreatic


Keywords
ivermectindr john campbellivermectin cancerivermectin cancer treatmentivermectin anti cancer effectsivermectin anti cancer protocolhow to use ivermectin to treat cancerivermectin alternative anti cancer treatmentivermectin and cancer with dr john campbelldr john campbell ivermectin cancerdr john campbell ivermectindr john campbell cancerjohn campbell ivermectin cancerjohn campbell ivermectin
