Protecting Freedom for America's Future - Ryan Helfenbein - Freedom Alive® Ep187

Ronald Reagan stated, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” Ryan Helfenbein is Vice President of Communications and Public Engagement at Liberty University, and he is Executive Director of the Standing for Freedom Center. As we celebrate this country’s 250th birthday, Ryan shares how we can teach the next generation how to protect the freedom upon which this nation is founded.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered June 21, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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