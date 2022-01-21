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After being attacked by government officials for his God given right to farm, Mark went on the offense to educate and unite people across the country with the simple slogan: Anyone Can Farm. That's when The Anyone Can Farm Tribe was born. Mark, Jill and his family constantly host classes on-line and in-person on a number of homesteading skills such as processing hogs, chickens, ducks, rabbits and more. Check out his website: www.bakersgreenacres.com
Join us Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at 7:00PM ET
Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/mark-baker-farmer-teacher-renaissance-man/
Resistance Chicks
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