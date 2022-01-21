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Mark Baker: Farmer, Teacher, Renaissance Man
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32 views • January 21, 2022
The Farmer Who Stood Up To The Government With the Bill of Rights and Pure Grit... We first met Mark Baker of Baker's Green Acres at the Rogue Food Conference of 2020 where he inspired us that we don't have to take the bullying of big Ag, the FDA or any government agency lying down- they work for us. Mark served in the Airforce for 20 years, combine that with being a father and husband to his incredible wife and partner, Jill, he knows just exactly how to inspire those who look up to him for answers, guidance and leadership.

After being attacked by government officials for his God given right to farm, Mark went on the offense to educate and unite people across the country with the simple slogan: Anyone Can Farm. That's when The Anyone Can Farm Tribe was born. Mark, Jill and his family constantly host classes on-line and in-person on a number of homesteading skills such as processing hogs, chickens, ducks, rabbits and more. Check out his website: www.bakersgreenacres.com

Join us Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at 7:00PM ET
Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/mark-baker-farmer-teacher-renaissance-man/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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