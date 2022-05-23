Transcendent $4$ ---------------------------000-

Humanity’s time line represents a positional increase in singularity’s focus. Through inter-spatial conciliation extra-terrestrial and stellar races are interested in this energetic system. The overall affect of our world consciousness is becoming more and more consolidated into believing in the practical aspects of transformation. The mental intangible levels of consciousness are dismantled in favor of pragmatic application of ideas towards functional living. The overall picture begins to take this wider focus the radicalization of spin will create transitions more quickly and the difficultly will be in obtaining the correct vibratory field to move with. The process of obtaining a recognizable vibratory field regulates the individuals ego awareness as a reference perspective and the point of creation, the focus of decisive manifestation.



From neurological mechanics the understanding of the fundamental electrochemical processes of mental function are unknown to western science. it is here through the portal of individual sentient expression is the landscape of wisdom.





The structure of the electron matrix which crystallizes relationships bonded through energy accretion. The passages through which each prominent energetic stream manifests into critical adhesion then it becomes centralizes for the application of torque and inertia to initiate and inhibit the electrical discharges activated through bio electrical chemical processes. The understanding and influence of the central spinal fluid will become a science within itself. The fluids thereby contained in the CSV are of special character that will bring forth super-sensory infusion with the quantum state particle harmonics.



The higher frequency dispositons have beoming through diferent individuals to present levels of expansion of the overall consciousnes of hmanity. there are 33 plus billion cells that operate in direct relationship with synaptic or cynaptic relationships or connections each. this is the network operational center for all motor, sensory and involuntary functions.



In calculating the value of the neuron you will be better able to understand through quantification

The brain centralizes the nervous system in almost all sentient life forms. Only life forms such as starfish and Jellyfish have decentralized nervous system without a brain. In vertebrates the brain is located in the head, protected by the skull and have similar although varying levels of sensitivity in visual, auditory, tactile, olfactory and taste. This are the only recognized abilities of human perception as the level of receptivity to the enviornment determines how the being interacts with it.

The cerebral cortex of the human brain contains up to 33 billion depending on gender and age and size. It is linked with up to 10,000 synaptic connections each. The brain as the seat of consciousness is not true when consciousness is given awareness of self and soul. The whole being is conscious and the brain cannot function without the mystery of the heavenly life force of all being that emanates and is the essence of your intelligence and energy.



From the quantium state perspective the brain is an incredibly intrictate system of wiring to enable a integrative experience with the enviornment on the level of density of the 3D



Understand we all like bright glittery objects and so if we move from one to another without any managing clarity on our path. The sixth ray of devotion is to be understood before there is an awakening from the astral illusions of the of the fourth dimensional layer of the piscean epoch.