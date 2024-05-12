Create New Account
Uncovering Ancient Atlantean Ruins: Exploring Evolutionary Pathways and Psychic Phenomenon
Published a day ago

Michael Salla, week in review


May 11, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – May 11, 2024


Topics

Detailed information on ancient Atlantean ruins and technologies in Dark Journalist episode: "Hacking Atlantis: The Craze In The HotZone!

Two eyewitness accounts of Aliens Attacking Secret Space Program supersoldiers

Ascension vs Integration Pathways to Human Evolution

Psychic abilities are a critical part of the UFO/ET phenomenon.

British Military Expert Analyses Crash Retrieval and Reverse Engineering Claims

Whistleblowers have more faith in US Senators than AARO office to act upon their UFO revelations.

Elon Musk has again stated that he has seen no evidence of non-human intelligence

Dr Steven Greer launches the Disclosure Project Intelligence Archive

Serbia becomes the 11th country to join the International Lunar Research Station,

These stories and more in Exopolitics Today – The Week in Review


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r76XbpYpPxI

Keywords
aliensufoatlantissenatorsdisclosureetsecret space programelon muskserbiawhistleblowersweek in reviewdr steven greerexopoliticssupersoldiersancient ruinsreverse engineeringmichael sallacrash retrievalpsychic phenomenonatlantean ruinsevolutionary pathwaysinternational lunar research station

