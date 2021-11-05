EP 2682-6PM MAIN SOURCE OF TRUMP-RUSSIA DOSSIER ARRESTED.  DURHAM INDICTMENT SMASHES RUSSIA HOAX  

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The office of Special Counsel John Durham has confirmed that Igor Danchenko, a key source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele, has been arrested. This is the third arrest by Durham who is moving toward the prosecution stage of his investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion scandal. Durham is variously described as either painfully methodical or positively glacial as a prosecutor. But he is widely credited with being a dogged and absolutely apolitical prosecutor. Danchenko’s arrest is a seismic development and confirmed Durham is far from done with his investigation. Washington was recently rocked by the indictment of Michael Sussman, former counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, for his alleged role in spreading a false Russia conspiracy theory. Now Danchenko is being charged with five counts of making false statements https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19191
Special Guest: Dave Robbins Host Of End Of The Age - https://www.endtime.com/
Special Guest: Susan DeLemus (Republican Party) is a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, representing Strafford 24. She assumed office on December 2, 2020. Her current term ends on December 7, 2022. Susan is also the wife of Bundy Ranch Political Prisoner Jerry Delemus who has been incarcerated for nearly 6 years in a New Hampshire Prison and is due to be released early next week. https://www.freejerrydelemus.com/
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