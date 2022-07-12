The Earth is a globe,Time lapse video of night sky easily debunks the flat earth crazy cult.

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Flat earthers are a crazy cult. Time-lapse video clearly shows globes rotation. Flat earthers come up with the craziest ideas to explain the change of seasons, tides, eclipses etc. But the flat earth cultists can not argue the rotation of the round earth by evidence of time-lapse photography. Case closed. Hey flat Earthers, I have a bridge for sale cheap in Brooklyn.