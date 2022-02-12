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Manufactured Food Scarcity and Reactions Are Next
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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427 views • February 12, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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With supply chains clearly not able to deliver goods on time as was the case for the last 50 years, in 2022 food will be the item that becomes scarce, but that will spook society. Forget microchip shortages that may or may not recover in 2023-2024 so we can produce electronic goods again, reduced food equals hyperinflation and societal breakdown beginnings. Ryder Lee joins David DuByne again.

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