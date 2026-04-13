Bilderberg 2026 Wraps Up With NATO Rep, AI Tech Leaders And Media Insiders Confronted!!

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The 2026 Bilderberg conference has come to its end in Washington DC! Thank you to everyone who supported the efforts of Dan Dicks of Press For Truth to expose wickedness in high places! And to the globalist insiders trying to run the world, see you next year 👋.
Support PFT at Bilderberg 2026 by making a contribution here:
https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2026-in-washington-dc-with-press-for-truth/
Mirrored - Press For Truth
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!