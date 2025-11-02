BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Daylight Saving Time Ends 2025 | Don’t Forget to Fall Back!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

Daylight Saving Time Ends 2025 | Don’t Forget to Fall Back!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Clocks turn back one hour on November 2, 2025, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time across much of the U.S. Get an extra hour of sleep but enjoy earlier sunsets. Learn which states don’t observe DST and the health effects of time changes.

Hashtags

#DaylightSavingTime #DST2025 #TimeChange #FallBack #ExtraHour #HealthEffects #SunshineProtectionAct #TimeZones

Keywords
usdaylight saving timehealth effectstime zonesfall backsunshine protection actdst 2025time changeextra hour sleepclock changedst
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy