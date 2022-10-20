Create New Account
Return Of The Branch Covidians
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago

This Has Always Been About Societal Control

* They found a new way to get at your kids.

* Want to learn? Get jabbed!

* Renowned cardiologist: vax program needs to be paused.

* Parents thrust onto front lines: left seeks to strip them of all decision making.

* Libs are ‘pro-choice’ about abortion, porn and drugs; but on everything else, they want to make all your family’s big decisions.

* They push mandates and issue emergency regulations.

* When you don’t comply, they’ll punish you, shame you and try to exclude you.

* Large and in charge: Pritzker gobbles up power.

* Challenger calls out his power grab; he ignores health risks right in front of him.

* Branch Covidians want masks to be permanent.

* These are not well-adjusted people.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 19 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314036261112

big pharmavaccine injurylaura ingrahamtyrannyvaxadverse eventjabside effectcoronavirusvaccine mandatecovidplandemicboostermask mandateexcess deathsjoseph ladapojb pritzkerassem malhotradarren bailey

