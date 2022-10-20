Return Of The Branch Covidians

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This Has Always Been About Societal Control
* They found a new way to get at your kids.
* Want to learn? Get jabbed!
* Renowned cardiologist: vax program needs to be paused.
* Parents thrust onto front lines: left seeks to strip them of all decision making.
* Libs are ‘pro-choice’ about abortion, porn and drugs; but on everything else, they want to make all your family’s big decisions.
* They push mandates and issue emergency regulations.
* When you don’t comply, they’ll punish you, shame you and try to exclude you.
* Large and in charge: Pritzker gobbles up power.
* Challenger calls out his power grab; he ignores health risks right in front of him.
* Branch COVIDians want masks to be permanent.
* These are not well-adjusted people.
The full segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 19 October 2022