Forget your name

This horror score opens with industrial metal and psychobilly textures: sparse, uneasy synths and whispered male vocals introduce creeping suspense, Verses unleash pulsing drum machines, fuzz bass, jagged guitars, and vocals shifting from whispers to guttural theatrics, Choruses deliver pounding detuned guitars and relentless drums for maximum impact, The bridge mutates with warped music box, carnival sounds, distorted female vocals, manic laughter, slap bass, and wild beats under eerie strings and drones, The outro decays into a sinister drone, a gunshot, and echoing, maniacal laughter, The result is a grinding wall of industrial psychobilly chaos, layered with moments of deranged rock intensity





(Tempo: 140 BPM | Tuning: Drop A) [Intro] (The track opens with a low, oscillating industrial hum. A hollow, metallic "clink" repeats like a rhythmic pipe hit. Sparse, shivering synths panned hard left and right. Sparse, upright bass plucks with a heavy reverb.) [Whispered Male Vocals] The floorboards... they’re breathing. Can you hear the grease beneath the nails? Don't blink. The carnival is coming home. [Verse 1] (A pulsing 808 kick enters, layered with a gravelly fuzz bass. Jagged, staccato guitar stabs cut through the silence. The vocals remain low but gain a rhythmic, predatory edge.) I found the engine in the garden bed Leaking oil, bleeding lead A mechanical heart in a psychobilly chest Put the pedal to the floor, give the ghost a rest (Vocals shift to a raspy snarl) The chrome is rusted! The spark is dead! There’s a grinding static inside my head! [Chorus] (Full-throttle Industrial Metal. Pounding, detuned guitars in a wall of sound. Relentless, machine-gun drumming. Guttural, theatrical vocals.) GRIND THE GEARS! FEED THE COLD! A FEVER WRITTEN IN THE HOUSE OF GOLD! (Screamed) TEAR THE SKY! BREAK THE SEAL! NOTHING IS SACRED BENEATH THE WHEEL! [Verse 2] (Texture shifts back to a greasy, swinging psychobilly beat but with distorted industrial textures. Rapid-fire guitar slides.) He’s got a switchblade tongue and a kerosene smile Walking down the wire for a country mile The wires are humming, the voltage is high We’re dancing in the soot under a charcoal sky! [Bridge] (The music undergoes a violent mutation. A warped music box melody plays out of tune. Faint sounds of a distant, distorted carousel. Slap bass enters with a manic, funky gallop.) [Distorted Female Vocals - High Pitched/Eerie] Round and round the little bird goes... Where she stops, nobody knows... (Chaos ensues: Manic laughter panned rapidly. Wild, breakbeat-style drums clash with high-pitched eerie string drones. A dissonant wall of noise builds.) [Male Vocals - Manic Laughter] (Hysterical, rhythmic laughing that syncs with the slap bass hits) HA! HA-HA! BREAK IT! [Chorus] (Maximum impact. The heaviest iteration of the riff yet. The industrial synths are screaming over the detuned guitars.) GRIND THE GEARS! FEED THE COLD! A FEVER WRITTEN IN THE HOUSE OF GOLD! TEAR THE SKY! BREAK THE SEAL! NOTHING IS SACRED BENEATH THE WHEEL! [Outro] (The instruments cut out abruptly, leaving only a low-frequency sinister drone. The sound of heavy, dragging footsteps on gravel.) [Whispered Male Vocals] See you... on the other side. (A sudden, sharp GUNSHOT cracks through the mix, followed by a long, echoing tail of maniacal laughter that fades into a digital glitch.) [Silence]