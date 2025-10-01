The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #12-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 1 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Tonight we are in chapter 12, and the whole chapter is dedicated to, well, dedicated service to the Lord. Paul outlines what the Body of Christ is, how it operates, and how each one of us operates within it. Many members constituting the whole. If you can wrap your head, and heart, around these simple instructions you will absolutely prosper in the Christian life.