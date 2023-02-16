Create New Account
22. Quietening the Soul: Conflicted and Interested (but not hearing)
Published 16 hours ago |

Conflicts-of-interest create noise in the soul and make it nearly impossible to hear the voice of the Creator.


In this 22nd Episode of the Quietening the Soul Series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com examines how our choices, including common methods of religious practice can create these noisy conflicts. How do we stop the noise, so we can actually hear?


It will take a change of mind-set and a change of heart.

Keywords
christianityreligionhistorynew world orderopinionphilosophyself-improvementhabitsquietening soulfreedomshock

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
