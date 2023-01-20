Three Pillars of Law

Fernanda Pirie, in her book "The Rule of Laws," describes how law has three functions and evolved in three different stages. This presentation covers those.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com