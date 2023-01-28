Natalie Winters: The China United States Exchange Foundation is part of the CCP’s United Front and has registered as a foreign agent under FARA

https://gettr.com/post/p26idnv95a2
01/25/2023 Natalie Winters: The China United States Exchange Foundation, which is part of the CCP’s United Front and has registered as a foreign agent under FARA, has bought up National Journal to parrot its talking points.
01/25/2023 娜塔莉·温特斯：中美交流基金会是中共统一战线的一部分，并根据《外国代理人登记法》登记为外国代理人。中美交流基金会收买了《国家》杂志，让其宣传中共的观点。
