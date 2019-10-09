No More Hair Dye! This Will Make Your Gray Hair To Disappear Forever! There are several reasons for gray hair. Such as genetics, age, and natural compounds changes in the body. Also, poor diet, poor lifestyle, using hair color that contains chemical causes grey hair.

You can get rid of grey hair or white hair with some easy natural remedies which works wonder for grey hair treatment.



1. Indian Gooseberry:

Indian gooseberry, also known as amla, is an excellent remedy to prevent and reduce the problem of gray hair.

Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C and antioxidant properties that is very helpful to reverse grey hair.

Eating 1 or to 2 fresh amla or taking amla juice is a good treatment for grey hair.

Boil dried amla in coconut oil apply this on your grey hair.



2. Curry leaves.

Curry leaves is also an excellent remedy for gray hair. It helps to increase melanin in your hair, thus it turns grey hair into black.

Boil a handful of curry leaves in 2 or 3 tbsp of coconut oil. Apply it on your hair. After a few days you will see a visible result.



3. Black Sesame Seeds.

Black sesame seeds is also a great treatment for grey hair. It imporoves the activity of melanin and turns grey hair in to black.

Simply eating sesame seeds or apply mashed black sesame seeds is a good idea to reverse grey hair.