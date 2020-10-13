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Tore Says Tuesday 10-13-2020
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45 views • October 14, 2020
The news bombs are going off big. All our history of fake elections exposed. The attack on ACB and religion. SloJo for Senate. The lost balance of fairness. Repeat of 1965. At the agency, Gina is walking a fine line. DS must make sure the right people are in place. It's the contractors as rental thugs and thieves. Stepping back on the atrocious. Today's full POTUS speech is included. Above all else, keep the faith and trust yourself.
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