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We Need Masculine Men
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43 views • December 11, 2021
This is a short, INSPIRATIONAL, two minute video about how we need masculine men. I found it on TG. I would add that men have a need TO PROTECT to her list, but perhaps that is a subcategory under 'FIGHT'.
The 'toxic masculine' narrative is a LIE, a social engineering scam, perpetrated to remove strength and power from our society and leave us weak and vulnerable. Men are leaders, protectors, fighters, builders - we need ALL men in our society to embrace their inherent, God given, masculine nature. If you are a man, drop the shame about what society is telling you, and dig deep. Listen to your inner knowing. Embrace your strength and honor it. Use it for good.
There is a quote about this that goes something like this: " See a bull in a field. See his power and strength. Now see the ox pulling a cart." This is what is being done to our men, purposefully. Do NOT participate! Someone wants to use our men to do their bidding.
The 'toxic masculine' narrative is a LIE, a social engineering scam, perpetrated to remove strength and power from our society and leave us weak and vulnerable. Men are leaders, protectors, fighters, builders - we need ALL men in our society to embrace their inherent, God given, masculine nature. If you are a man, drop the shame about what society is telling you, and dig deep. Listen to your inner knowing. Embrace your strength and honor it. Use it for good.
There is a quote about this that goes something like this: " See a bull in a field. See his power and strength. Now see the ox pulling a cart." This is what is being done to our men, purposefully. Do NOT participate! Someone wants to use our men to do their bidding.
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