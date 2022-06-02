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The Ripple Effect's Ricky Varandas Scores Candid Interview of RichardGage911
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42 views • June 02, 2022
Quite often, the interviews of RichardGage911 are a passionate presentation of the explosive evidence of the 3 WTC skyscrapers on 9/11. Here though Ricky Varandas of The Ripple Effect encourages Richard to share his thoughts on the recent unique twists, turns and opportunities with his 9/11 activism.
Richard Gage, AIA is an architect of 30 years from the San Francisco Bay Area, a member of the AIA, and the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (now acting independently). He continues to lead the charge toward a new investigation of the destruction of all 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11. He touches on many other topics on his new show Richard Gage UNLEASHED.
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Richard Gage, AIA is an architect of 30 years from the San Francisco Bay Area, a member of the AIA, and the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (now acting independently). He continues to lead the charge toward a new investigation of the destruction of all 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11. He touches on many other topics on his new show Richard Gage UNLEASHED.
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