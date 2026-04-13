Why Real Conversation Disappeared

Have you noticed real conversations have disappeared? What used to be honest debates over dinner has turned into awkward silence, team-picking, and instant outrage.





In the debut episode of Unbranded, Irwin Coates explores how social media, partisan politics, and identity culture killed open dialogue — and how we went from post-9/11 unity to today’s deep division.

No spin. No sides. Just common sense and critical thinking.

If you’re tired of performative outrage and echo chambers, this show is for you.

New episodes every week.

Unbranded by the bonds of conformity.

https://unbranded.show/





