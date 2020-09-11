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The Russian Revolution (truth)
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111 views • September 11, 2020
The Jewish Crucifixion of Russia.....We Americans were taught the Russians had a civil war and the Bolsheviks won, but the Russians will tell you they were INVADED by angry Jews they exiled in 1905 who returned with AMERICAN money to genocide all Christians and those loyal to the Czar....These murderous events led Germany to exile Jews from their country in the 1930's.....Many Jews still maintain that Judaism had nothing to do with Bolshevism, but this is a horrendous lie to deflect blame from themselves and their treason inside Germany.
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